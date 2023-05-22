Adah Sharma Reacts To The Kerala Story Box Office Success: Heartening To See...

Adah Sharma expressed her excitement on the rising box office figures of her recently released film The Kerala Story. Not just this, the actress is also happy about the response the movie is receiving in the UK, where it was released after clearing initial censor troubles. Expressing her happiness on Saturday collections, Adah tweeted, "In the third Saturday in India more people went to watch TKS than the first ! whaaaaa (sic)," On Saturday the movie earned Rs 9.15 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 187.47 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

On witnessing the love The Kerala Story has received in the UK, Adah added, "Heartening to see that even internationally #TheKeralaStory is touching hearts of so many. It's just two days old in the UK…. USA, Cannada, Australia, and other countries been reading your messages as well."

Adah Sharma congratulates fans on The Kerala Story's success

Earlier today, the actress on Twitter congratulated the well-wishers who held the hoardings, posted videos and travelled across states just to watch The Kerala Story. She tweeted, "Congratulations to the Indian public! Congratulations to all of you who held hoardings, painted art, posted videos, spread the word, travelled across states (watched the video of the bus hired to go from Bengal to Assam to watch TKS in a theatre). Your movie #TheKeralaStory is a Huge Blockbuster. Thank you for including me in your success."

The Kerala Story enters Rs 200 crore club

Despite all the controversies, the movie seems unstoppable at the box office. The movie is inching closer to entering Rs 200 crore club, as per Taran Adarsh. "DOUBLE CENTURY… #TheKeralaStory will hit ₹ 200 cr TODAY [Mon; Day 18]… The second #Hindi film to cross the coveted number in 2023, after #Pathaan [Jan 2023]… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 198.97 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice," he tweeted.