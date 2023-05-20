Adipurush Composers Reveal Jai Shri Ram Was Made In 4 Days: Never Happened Before

Adipurush is currently one of the most anticipated films this year. All the pre-release content of the film has garnered attention on social media and has generated immense hype surrounding its release. Recently, the song Jai Shri Ram, which also featured in the trailer for Adipurush, was unveiled at an event in Mumbai

Ajay-Atul, the composer duo, revealed how long it took for them to complete Jai Shri Ram. While speaking about the film's music at the launch event, Ajay-Atul said that the song was composed in the course of four days. The composer-duo credited the spiritual connotations of the song that they said helped them come up with the composition in only four days.

They said that it was the very first song they composed for the film. Speaking further, they said that the chant of Jai Shri Ram has tremendous power and there has never been a song that they composed in such a small span of time. Ajay-Atul also praised the visuals of the music video.

“This is the first song we composed for Adipurush,” the duo said. They added, “The name has so much power that the power and devotion for Jai Shri Ram came from within. We didn’t know how we composed this song in 4 days and this had never happened before with us,” they concluded. They also spoke about Manoj Muntashir’s lyrics for the song, and how they fill it with bhakti. Check out the song below.

More about Adipurush

Adipurush is the latest film from director Om Raut. It is backed by T-Series, Rajesh Nair, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Prabhas is playing the role of Lord Ram in the film, along with Kriti Sanon portraying Goddess Sita. While Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of Raavan/Lankesh, Devdatta Nage will be seen as Lord Hanuman. Adipurush is slated for a global release on June 16, 2023.