Adipurush: Euphoria Grips The Nation As Prabhas Starrer Ramayana Releases | Watch

Quick links:
Adipurush stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon (Image: Prabhas Trends/Twitter)
Adipurush hit the big screens on June 16. The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer is the modern-day re-telling of Ramayana and is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame. The movie is expected to take a good start at the box office and as per early estimates, it may break the record for the highest opening for a Hindi film, leaving behind KGF: Chapter 2 and Pathaan.
3 things you need to know
Owing to the popularity of Prabhas and the excitement of watching Ramayana on the big screens, the scenes were euphoric inside and outside the cinema halls where Adipurush was being screened. Due to advance booking, most of the cinema halls were packed. The audience showered money on the screens at Prabhas' entry as Raghava, a character inspired by Lord Ram.
#Adipurush movie Reviewhttps://t.co/b3nsXIHYXQ— Fancy Motion Pictures (@Fancymotionpic) June 16, 2023
Such a wonderful cinematography Mainly Bgm , visuals , Graphics 🔥
Fights scences Goosebumps #Prabhas , #krithisanon , #SaifAliKhan awesome roles
🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟/5 #AdipurushTickets #AdipurushWithFamily #AdipurushReview #Adipursh pic.twitter.com/80dZrvH5iQ
Show time : #Adipurush #Sudarshan35MM #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/4X8e1bxCWz— Gopi Krishna Guduru (@GopiGuduru369) June 15, 2023
Ramudi darshanam chesam ika 🙏— Iconic_nikhil (@iconic_nikhil_) June 16, 2023
birthday roju very lucky and happy for born on adhipurush release day 🏹❤️🔥#Prabhas #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/d91wUe7mxZ
#Adipurush celebrations started at v mega, Anantapur 💥#Prabhas #AdipurushCelebrations pic.twitter.com/vxjKKCnpj6— Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) June 15, 2023
In some places, huge cutouts of the Telugu star were put up with garlands put over it. Meanwhile, many scenes from the film made their way to the cinema halls as fans shared videos from cinema halls and reviewed them.
As per PTI, Adipurush is eying a bumper opening at the box office with trade experts predicting the film could do a business of more than Rs 80 crore on its opening day and comparing its pre-release buzz to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan.
The multilingual film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, will release in 3D across the globe this Friday. Most of the shows over the weekend have been sold out and prices have been hiked in several cities.