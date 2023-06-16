Adipurush: Euphoria Grips The Nation As Prabhas Starrer Ramayana Releases | Watch

Adipurush hit the big screens on June 16. The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer is the modern-day re-telling of Ramayana and is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame. The movie is expected to take a good start at the box office and as per early estimates, it may break the record for the highest opening for a Hindi film, leaving behind KGF: Chapter 2 and Pathaan.

3 things you need to know

Huge cutouts of Prabhas were put up outside cinema halls.

Fans were showered the cinema hall screens with money as Prabhas as Lord Ram appeared on the screen.

First reactions to Adipurush have been positive.

Euphoria grips the nation as Adipurush releases

Owing to the popularity of Prabhas and the excitement of watching Ramayana on the big screens, the scenes were euphoric inside and outside the cinema halls where Adipurush was being screened. Due to advance booking, most of the cinema halls were packed. The audience showered money on the screens at Prabhas' entry as Raghava, a character inspired by Lord Ram.

In some places, huge cutouts of the Telugu star were put up with garlands put over it. Meanwhile, many scenes from the film made their way to the cinema halls as fans shared videos from cinema halls and reviewed them.

Adipurush set for a huge opening

As per PTI, Adipurush is eying a bumper opening at the box office with trade experts predicting the film could do a business of more than Rs 80 crore on its opening day and comparing its pre-release buzz to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan.

The multilingual film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, will release in 3D across the globe this Friday. Most of the shows over the weekend have been sold out and prices have been hiked in several cities.