Adipurush Fever Grips Uzbekistan Group, Band Delivers Soulful Rendition Of Jai Shri Ram

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is all set to release next month. The film is already making headlines internationally. Recently, the Havas Guruhi, a group of musicians from Tashkent, Uzbekistan uploaded a high-energy performance of the song Jai Shri Ram from the film on their channel.

Adipurush’s team shared the dance video on Twitter and wrote, “The fever of #Adipurush is soaring high and we can't get over it. #JaiShriRam anthem takes over world as as Uzbekistan’s musical group #HavasGuruhi croons the powerful lyrics. #Adipurush #Prabhas @omraut.” See the video here.

The fever of #Adipurush is soaring high and we can't get over it! #JaiShriRam anthem takes over world as as Uzbekistan’s musical group #HavasGuruhi croon the powerful lyrics! 🔥🏹#Adipurush #Prabhas @omraut pic.twitter.com/leF0VXV9FB — GSK Media (@GskMedia_PR) May 15, 2023

Earlier, the dance group broke the internet with its mesmerising rendition of the Bollywood number Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that was also reposted by the featuring star Kartik Aaryan. The band is known for perfecting Bollywood songs and has also sung popular songs like Deewani Mastani from the movie Bajirao Mastani, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega from Sangam and several others. Fans of the singers and Internet users were left amazed by their performances and shower the group with compliments in the comments section.

More about Adipurush

Adipurush is eyeing a June 16 release this year. The film stars Prabhas in the role of Raghava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Goddess Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Laxman and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. Prior to its India-wide release, the film will premiere at the New York Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. Adipurush is reportedly slated to release over 4300 screens and will receive a release in two regional languages, namely Hindi and Telugu. There is high anticipation riding on the film, especially among fans of Prabhas.