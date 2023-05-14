Prabhas Starrer Adipurush Trailer Crosses 100 Million Views On YouTube Within A Week

Team Adipurush released the trailer for the film on May 9. The trailer was unveiled at a live screening with fans in Hyderabad. The Adipurush trailer was met with a roaring response right from the get-go, garnering praise for its larger-than-life depiction of the mythological epic The Ramayana. The film, even before its release, has achieved yet another mean feat. The Adipurush trailer, currently stands at a 100 million views and counting on YouTube.

Adipurush trailer crosses 100 million YouTube views



The trailer for the film was released in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. While the Hindi trailer for Adipurush stands at a whooping 60 million views in just 5 days, the Telugu trailer is not very far behind having already clocked in 22 million views. Adding together the views for the film's trailer across all 5 languages has helped Adipurush cross the 100 million mark in terms of YouTube views. More precisely, the Adipurush trailer currently stands at a 105 million views and counting.

About the Adipurush trailer



The trailer aptly captures the larger-than-life essence of the film, inspired from the epic of Ramayana carrying tales of Lord Rama, Sita Mata, Laxman and Lord Hanuman. The ambitious project's trailer also stands elevated with the goosebump-inducing background music which features 'Jai Shree Ram' chants. The stellar VFX for Adipurush has overall left audiences with a lot of excitement for the complete final product. The growing YouTube views are proof of the successful trailer launch. Adipurush will be releasing in all 5 languages listed above.

More on Adipurush



Adipurush is eyeing a June 16 release this year. The film stars Prabhas in the role of Raghava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Goddess Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Laxman and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. Prior to its India-wide release, the film will premiere at the New York Tribeca Film Festival on June 13.