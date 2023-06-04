Adipurush Pre-release Event: Date, Time, Venue, Guest List, All You Need To Know

Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles will have a grand pre-release event in Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupathi. It is the same place wherein Baahubali: The Beginning’s audio launch event took place. The pre-release event will start from 6 PM onwards as per the poster released by Prabhas on his social media handle.

As two days are left for the grand pre-release event, arrangements for the same are being made on a large scale with several unique concepts. Reportedly, 200 dancers and singers from Mumbai have been hired to partake in the Adipurush event. Also, with the fan base of Prabhas, a huge crowd is expected to throng at the event.

Prabhas releases poster for Adipurush pre-release event. (Image: Prabhas/Twitter)

Why is Adipurush pre-release event being held in Tirupathi?

Adipurush's pre-release event will take place on June 6 in Tirupathi. (Image: @Harmindarboxoff/Twitter)

Despite the plot of Adipurush being based on the tale of Ramayana, Tirupathi is chosen as the venue instead of Ayodhya. The venue is selected to make it easily accessible for fans. Tirupathi is dedicated to Lord Sri Venkateswara, who was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

How will Adipurush's pre-release event be a grand affair?

Adipurush's pre-release event will be a grand affair for fans and the stars. (Image: @SalaarRavi/Twitter)

The Adipurush pre-release event in Tirupathi is expected to be a grand affair as dancers and singers are said to arrive all the way from Mumbai. Also, if reports are to be believed, the event planners are trying to set up fireworks in such a way that people can listen to the sound 'Jai Shri Ram' as soon as they are displayed. A huge amount of money will reportedly be spent on the fireworks alone.

Who will attend the pre-release event of Adipurush?

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and others may attend the pre-release event of Adipurush. (Image: @Gopikrish2245/Twitter)

Reportedly, the star cast of the film including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and others will be in attendance at the pre-release event of Adipurush on June 6. Also, Saif Ali Khan and Om Raut may join the others during the grand affair. As per reports, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Prashant Kumar, and others in supporting roles may also make an appearance at the event in Tirupathi. Adipurush, which is reportedly made with a budget of ₹500 crore, is all set to hit the screens on June 16.