Adipurush Star Prabhas Fulfills Fan's Last Wish, Gesture Wins Hearts

Prabhas, who has been on a promotional spree for Adipurush, went above and beyond to fulfill the last wish of one of his fans named Ranjith. Despite his hectic schedule, the Baahubali star took some time off, and his heartwarming gesture quickly caught the attention of the netizens. Prabhas hosted Ranjith at his house in Hyderabad before he passed away.

Prabhas's fan Ranjith was suffering from a rare disease and got in touch with the Adipurush star through Puri Jagannath's wife Lavanya. Upon discovering his fan's last wish, he felt overwhelmed and was moved by the love he received. The actor right away invited Ranjith and served him his favourite food, which is chicken manchurian.

Not just that, the rebel star also gifted him a Baahubali sword that he personally signed. Reportedly, Prabhas even assured Ranjith that once his health gets better, he will invite him on the set of Salaar. Unfortunately, he passed away after meeting his rebel star, and soon after a video of the duo began surfacing online. Check the clip below:

Man with Golden heart ❤️#Prabhas Anna fulfilled last wish of his Sweetest fan #Ranjith 😍pic.twitter.com/pjB9FHoiJv — Tenali Prabhas Fans Yuvatha (@PrabhasFCTenali) May 27, 2023

Prabhas attends the pre-release event of Adipurush in Tirupati

(Prabhas accompanied by Om Raut at the pre-release event of Adipurush. | Image: Twitter)

Prabhas made a promise to his fans at the pre-release event of Adipurush that he will be starring in at least two films every year. The actor accompanied by filmmaker Om Raut said, "I usually speak less, but I promise that I will appear in at least two films a year and if possible then maybe three." However, Prabhas told his fans that there may be some delay in the release of his movies. The rebel star also revealed that it was because these things are beyond his control. The Adipurush star also made a revelation about his future marriage plans and said that he will get married in Tirupati.