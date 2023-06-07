Prabhas Promises To Deliver Three Films A Year At Adipurush Pre-release Event | WATCH

Adipurush's grand pre-release event took place in Tirupati in the attendance of thousands of fans on June 6. At the event, the final trailer of the film starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles was also released. Prabhas, who has been known for his shy nature, was in a playful mood as he interacted with the sea of fans and even made a promise to them.

Prabhas promised his fans during the pre-release event that he will be starring in at least two or three films every year. The actor, who was standing beside Adipurush filmmaker Om Raut said, "I usually speak less, but I promise that I will appear in at least two films a year and if possible then maybe three."

However, Prabhas clarified to his fans that there may be a delay in the release of his movies. He said it was because some things are beyond his reach or control. The Baahubali star also made a revelation about his marriage plans and said that he will plan on tying the knot in Tirupati. Check out the video below:

Sneak peek into Adipurush's pre-release event in Tirupati

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas at the grand pre-release event of Adipurush in Tirupati.

The pre-release event of Adipurush took place at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in the holy place of Tirupati. Chinna Jeeyar Swami was the chief guest at the grand event. Prabhas, Om Raut, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and others were in attendance at the event and even grooved to the Jai Shri Ram song sung live by Ajay Atul on the stage. Also, if reports are to be believed, more than 50,000 fans thronged to catch a glimpse of Prabhas at the event.

The event once again didn't see Saif Ali Khan in attendance. The actor, who has collaborated with Om Raut for the second time after the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, will be playing the role of Lankesh. Adipurush is all set to hit the theaters on June 16.