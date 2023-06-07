Prabhas Grooves To Adipurush Song Jai Shri Ram With Om Raut, Pulls Kriti Sanon To Join

Adipurush’s pre-release event took place at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati on Tuesday (June 6). The film’s star cast and crew including director Om Raut, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon marked their presence at the event. Music composers Ajay and Atul took to stage with a live band to perform Jai Shri Ram song from the movie.

In a viral video, Prabhas and Om can be seen dressed in white as they cheered for the performance while standing up from their seats. The actor also encouraged Kriti to join them and groove to the music. The group was chanting Jai Shri Ram in harmony. See the full video here:

Indian epic, the Ramayana, served as the inspiration for Adipurush's plot, which is set in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Nevertheless, Tirupati was selected as the site of the major event since it was considered easy for people to get there. Lord Sri Venkateswara, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu, is also revered at Tirupati.

Prabhas visits Tirupati Balaji temple

(Prabhas reached the Lord Venkateswara temple ahead of Adipurush's pre-release event | Image: @HKathala/Twitter)

Ahead of the pre-release event, Prabhas made a visit to Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. He attended the Suprabadha Seva at 2.30 am at the temple. In the images, Prabhas can be seen dressed in a white kurta and dhoti. The Baahubali star also donned a red shawl with his ensemble.

Adipurush will hit the theatres on June 16. In this film, which is set roughly 7000 years ago, the tale of Lord Ram's journey to Lanka to save his wife Goddess Sita from Ravana's captivity will be told. Ahead of its release, the film will make its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13.

The Om Raut directorial stars Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Goddess Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. Adipurush is reportedly slated to release in over 4300 screens. The film will receive a release in two regional languages, namely Hindi and Telugu.