Adipurush Team To Reserve One Seat At Every Theatre For Lord Hanuman

Team Adipurush made an important announcement regarding the film on their social media handles ahead of its global release. They recently issued a statement saying that one seat in every theatre of the Adipurush screening will remain unsold. This unsold seat will thereby be dedicated to Lord Hanuman as a mark of respect and also to celebrate the beliefs of the people.

The official statement read, "Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it." The makers of Adipurush further wrote that the audience will now listen to the history of paying respects from one of the greatest devotees of Lord Rama.

They also stated that they began this great initiative in an unknown way. Following that they wrote, "We all must see the "Adipurusha" built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman." Today (June 6), the pre-release event of the film will also take place in Tirupati and Prabhas' fans are looking forward to this grand affair. The event is taking place in Tirupati instead of Ayodhya because Tirumala is easily accessible to fans of the rebel star.

(Adipurush makers will now reserve one seat at every theatre for Lord Hanuman. | Image: @Movies_Wallah/Twitter)

Prabhas offers prayers at Tirumala ahead of Adipurush pre-release event

(Prabhas and team Adipurush offer prayers at Tirumala temple. | Image: @vamsikaka/Twitter)

The team of Adipurush and Prabhas have been on a promotional spree for their film. Today, they visited the Tirumala temple during the wee hours to seek blessings and offer prayers ahead of the film's pre-release event. The actor was seen dressed in a white kurta and veshti adorned with a saffron shawl. Prabhas paid a visit to the temple amid heavy security.