Prabhas Reaches Tirupati In Style Ahead Of Adipurush Pre-release Event

Prabhas has reached Tirupati ahead of the pre-release event of Adipurush. The megastar was seen sporting a casual outfit as he stepped out in the city. He opted for a black kurta shirt teamed with green loose-fit pants and completed his look with a pair of tinted shades and a matching cap. The pre-release event of the movie will be held today (June 6) at a grand level.

Adipurush's pre-release event is expected to be one of the biggest affairs in recent times and the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned in promoting it. Well-known religious leader named Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will be the chief guest of the event. He will be gracing the event to bless the team and shower his blessings.

(Prabhas arrives in Tirupati. | Image: @PrabhasRaju/Twitter)

Why is Tirupati chosen as an ideal location for Adipurush pre-release event?

(Preparations are in full swing at Tirupati ahead of Adipurush pre-release event. | Image: @NishitShawHere/Twitter)

Many fans wondered why the pre-release event of Adipurush is not held in Ayodhya as it was the place where Lord Rama was born. As per reports, the makers chose Tirupati as an ideal location because it will be easily accessible to Prabhas' fans. More fans will be able to throng at the venue if the place is closer to them.

How is the pre-release event of Adipurush a grand affair?

(Adipurush pre-release event will take place in Tirupati. | Image: @NishitShawHere/Instagram)

Adipurush's pre-release event which will be held in Tirupati today (June 6) is expected to be a grand affair in the city. Reportedly, several dancers and singers are invited to grace the event all the way from Mumbai. It was also reported that fireworks with the sound of 'Jai Shri Ram' will be installed near the venue to make it a spectacle event. Adipurush starring Prabhas, Sunny Singh, Kriti Sanon, and others will be released on June 16 in theatres globally.