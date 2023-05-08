Adipurush Trailer Leaked By Prabhas Fans Gives Glimpse Of New And Improved Graphics

The Adipurush team gathered in Hyderabad to attend the special screening of the film's trailer on Monday (May 8). The event was organised for fans and members of the media a day before the official release of the trailer. Glimpses of the Prabhas starrer film also surfaced online and are now going viral on social media. The movie hits the big screens on June 16.

In the shared clips, Prabhas could be seen in his Lord Ram avatar, Kriti Sanon was seen as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan essayed the role of Lankesh. The videos also showed the Baahubali actor shooting an arrow and interacting with a woman in a white saree, hich was seemingly Janaki. In another leaked clip, Lankesh was introduced with his back towards the camera.

Criticism of Adipurush's teaser

The new trailer comes after the Adipurush teaser received criticism for its VFX. The row prompted the makers to push the release date of the movie from January to June 2023. "Getting those five-six months extra was very important for us. We gave that time to our visual effects studios to make their work better," Raut told PTI in an interview.

"With some criticism in the beginning, which is always healthy, we got a little disheartened as we had worked hard on the film. But still we learnt many things from that. We moved on and have improved things as per people's suggestions. We are very happy with the product now. The kind of response we're getting now is fabulous," added Adipurush producer Bhushan Kumar.

Adipurush to premier at Tribeca Film Festival

Adipurush will have its premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. The film festival will run from June 7-18. Ahead of its worldwide release on June 16, the Om Raut directorial will premiere in New York amid much anticipation and fanfare. The film takes place roughly 7000 years ago, and follows the journey of Lord Ram to Lanka to save his wife, Goddess Sita from Ravana's captivity.