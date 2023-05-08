Adipurush Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon Decks Up In Salwar Kameez, Heads Out To Hyderabad

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are gearing up to unveil the trailer of their highly-anticipated film Adipurush. Ahead of the official trailer release, the team of Adipurush - Kriti, director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar - jetted off to Hyderabad for a special screening event. For the unversed, Prabhas' fans in select cities will get to see the Adipurush trailer a day in advance. There will be multiple screenings of the 3-minute-long trailer in 3D ahead of the launch event in Mumbai on May 9.

In a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Kriti could be seen getting out of a car. She was dressed in a lavender kurta-pyjama set. She greeted the paparazzi with a big smile and wished them good morning. On the other hand, Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar kept it simple in casual ensembles.



More about the Adipurush trailer launch event

A few days ago, the makers announced the release date of the trailer with a new poster featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram. "Jai Shri Ram. Trailer releasing on 9th May 2023," read the caption. The makers are reportedly planning to launch the movie trailer in 70 different countries on May 9, making it a global event of sorts. The Mumbai trailer launch event will be attended by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and other cast members.

More about Adipurush

Helmed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the mythological drama stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The movie also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth and Sonal Chauhan in pivotal roles. The film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as the villain Lankesh.

Adipurush will hit the theatres on June 16. However, ahead of the release, the film will premiere at the Tribeca Festival in the Escape From Tribeca section on June 13 in New York. The film's music is composed by Ajay–Atul.