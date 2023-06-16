Adipurush Twitter Reactions: Prabhas-Kriti-Saif Starrer Is A Visual Spectacle

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush hit the big screens on June 16. The euphoria ahead of its release was sky high, with most its tickets being sold out in advance. First reviews of the mythological drama have started to pour in on social media.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush is the modern-day re-telling of Ramayana.

Prabhas stars as Lord Ram while Kriti Sanon plays Goddess Sita.

The movie is directed by Om Raut and is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Prabhas is Lord Ram for generations to come, say viewers

Adipurush has opened to positive response of social media. Viewers are hailing the portrayal of Prabhas as Raghava, a character inspired by Lord Ram. Kriti Sanon's role as Janaki, which is inspired by Goddess Sita, has also been met with positive reviews. Saif Ali Khan, who was missing from the promotions of the film, plays Lankesh, the antagonist, in the mytho-drama.

The audience loved his portrayal of the 'villain with ten heads'. Other highlights of the film, as per the netizens were the background score, which has been composed by Ajay-Atul, the action seqeunces and the climax scene and the Devdatta Nage's role as Lord Hanuman.

Adipurush team receives thumbs up for its VFX

Adipurush faced criticism after its teaser launch. Netizens pointed out the 'poor quality' of VFX in the film. However, the tide turned in the favour of the makers when Om Raut postponed the film to work on its post-production.

After its trailer was out, many praised the new and improved graphics. After the film's release, viewers are also praising its VFX and how the battle scenes have been shot and choreographed. Many hailed the vision of Om Raut for bringing the age old epic to the big screens for the younger generation.

