Aditi Rao Hydari Mesmerises In 'Sufiyum Sujatayum's' First Song 'Vathikkalu Vellaripravu'

Vathikkalu Vellaripravu, the first song from Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya's upcoming movie Sufiyum Sujatayum released on Friday by the makers. The song composed by veteran music director M. Jayachandran has vocals from Arjun Krishna, Nithya Mammen, and Zia Ul Haq. Vathikkalu Vellaripravu is penned by famous lyricist BK Harinarayanan.

Check out the first song of Sufiyum Sujatayum:

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari Starrer 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' Opts For An OTT Release

Also Read | 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' Trailer Out; Fans Laud Aditi Rao Hydari & The Music Of The Film

The four-minute song showcases the love story of Aditi Rao Hydari's character and the Sufi priest. From stealing of glances to the passing of letters, there so many visuals that make the tunes of M Jayachandran more enduring and heart-touching. Aditi Rao Hydari, as a free bird, falling in love with a stranger, looks mesmerising in every frame of Vathikkalu Vellaripravu. So, does the Sufi saint, whose grin says it all. The song composed by M. Jayachandran also reminds one of the songs- Kaathirunnu Kaathirunnu from the movie Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015).

Fans reactions to Vathikkalu Vellaripravu

As soon as Vathikkalu Vellaripravu song was out, fans of Aditi Rao Hydari, took to social media to express their views on the song. Many got reminiscent of Aditi's character Dr Leela from Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai, others called her an "angelic beauty". Here's how fans reacted to Aditi Rao Hydari's song Vathikkalu Vellaripravu.

Also Read | 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' Is Special: Aditi Rao Hydari



Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari's Net Worth Traces Her Journey From 'Sringaram' To 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

Aditi Rao Hydari essay the role of a dancer in Sufiyum Sujatayum?

Sufiyum Sujatayum, starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, narrates an intense love story set in the northern part of Kerala. According to reports, Aditi Rao Hydari will essay the role of a Kathak dancer in the upcomer. The upcoming movie is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas of Karie fame. Sufiyum Sujatayam is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his production banner Friday Film House.

Sufiyum Sujatayum cast also includes Siddique, Hareesh Kanaran, Vijay Babu, Mamukkoya, Manikandan Pattambi, Kalaranjini and Navas Vallikkunnu in supporting roles. The Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer was supposed to release in the first half of 2020. However, the movie seems to be pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic. The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.