Aditi Rao Hydari's Net Worth Traces Her Journey From 'Sringaram' To 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

Aditi Rao Hydari has set up her name and fame in the Bollywood film industry owing to her amazing acting and unmatched looks. The actor started her journey in the South Indian film industry and slowly shifted the course of her career in Bollywood as well. She is known best for her role as Queen Mehrunisa in the movie Padmaavat.

ALSO READ | 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' trailer out; fans laud Aditi Rao Hydari & the music of the film

Aditi Rao Hydari’s net worth

Aditi Rao Hydari’s primary source of income comes from her acting roles and also through advertisements. Aditi Rao Hydari’s net worth as of 2020 is $8 Million. Converted in rupees, Aditi’s net worth comes up to 60 Crores. Along with acting, Aditi Rao Hydari has been involved in many brand endorsements as well. These also include print advertisements for reputed companies. One of the most famous brands in endorses is Maaza.

ALSO READ | Aditi Rao Hydari starrer 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' opts for an OTT release

Aditi Rao Hydari’s movies and career

Aditi Rao Hydari started her career as a Bharatnatyam dancer and was a part of Leela Samson’s dance group ‘Spanda’. In the year 2004, she played her first role as a devadasi in the movie Sringaram. Soon after that, her first theatrical movie Prajapathi, which was a Malayalam movie and she starred alongside Mammootty.

In the year 2009, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra gave her a break in Hindi film industry with the movie Delhi-6 alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. She also appeared in other Hindi movies like Yeh Saali Zindagi, Rockstar, and then starred in Murder 3 in the year 2013. She was in the movie alongside Randeep Hooda and Sara Loren.

Her breakthrough movie became the Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar starrer Wazir. She also played the role of young Begum Hazrat in the movie Fitoor. Her role in the movie Bhoomi released in the year 2017 was also appreciated. 2017 was a lucky year for Aditi as her character Queen Mehrunisa in Padmaavat brought her back into the limelight. After that, she appeared in South Indian movies like Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Sammohanam, and Antariksham 9000 KMPH.

ALSO READ | Aditi Rao Hydari sings a duet with Dhanush for G.V. Prakash starrer 'Jail'; watch

Aditi Rao Hydari’s new movie Sufiyum Sujatayum

Aditi Rao Hydari will soon be seen in a Malayalam movie Sufiyam Sujatayum. She is starring alongside Jayasurya in the movie and it will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will be available for the fans to watch on the OTT platform on July 3. Aditi will be returning back to the Malayalam film industry after 14 years. Sufiyam Sujatayam will release in three languages: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Here is the trailer of the movie:

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Aditi Rao Hydari expresses disbelief on sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.