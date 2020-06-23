Aditi Rao Hydari Starrer 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' Opts For An OTT Release

Aditi Rao Hydari's new film Sufiyum Sujatayum just announced its release date. The movie will release on July 3 and can be viewed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. This will be the actor's second Malayalam film.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari sings a duet with Dhanush for G.V. Prakash starrer 'Jail'; watch

Sufiyum Sujatayum, a romantic movie starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya, will soon release on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is confirmed to release on July 3 and will be available for viewing worldwide. Earlier, the film was supposed to have a theatrical release but this couldn't happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu. It will also be the first Malayalam film to be released on an OTT platform.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari expresses disbelief on sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Aditi returns to the Malayalam film industry after 14 years

The movie will release in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. This movie will also mark Aditi's return to the Malayalam film industry after 14 years. Prajapathi was Aditi's debut film which was in Malayalam. She was seen in many Hindi, Tamil, Telegu & Marathi films but not Malayalam after her debut.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari wants to do 'massy' movies; says 'I don't always get them offered'

Sufiyum Sujatayum also marks Jayasurya's fourth collaboration with Vijay Babu and his banner Friday Film House. His first three collaborations were Aadu, Aadu 2, and the upcoming Thrissur Pooram. Reports also point out that they might be making a biopic on actor Sathyan.

Also Read | Dhanush to resume work on his second directorial with Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari soon

Aditi Rao Hydari also announced the film's release date on her Instagram handle. The star posted a picture of the movie's poster with the caption - And we have a date! 'Sufiyum Sujatayum', the first-ever Malayalam movie to release through OTT will be streaming on Prime Video from July 3rd 2020. Many of the fans had quite a pleasant reaction to the post.

Although fans are rejoicing over the OTT release of movies, recent reports have shown that this will adversely affect the theatres. As many cinema halls are already shutting down, releasing movies on an OTT platform comes at a heavy price, as per reports. Amitabh Bachan starrer Gulabo Sitabo also skipped its theatrical release and went for release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime and received much criticism from theatre owners.

Promo Pic Credit: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.