Aditi Shankar Roped In To Play Leading Lady In Sivakarthikeyan's 'Maaveeran': Reports

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the most sought-after actors in the south. After starring in several blockbuster films, the south star is all set to return in an action-packed avatar with his next film Maaveeran. Touted to be a bilingual film, Maaveeran is helmed by director Madonne Ashwin.

Ever since Sivakarthikeyan announced the project, there has been a significant buzz around who will play the leading lady in the actioner. However, as per the latest reports, renowned director Shankar's younger daughter, Aditi Shankar will be paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan in Maaveeran.To take note, Maaveeran marks Aditi's second film in Kollywood after Viruman.

Aditi Shankar comes on board for Maaveeran

On August 3, actor Aditi Shankar headed to her Twitter handle and announced the news of her being part of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer film. Sharing a short video clip, Aditi expressed her excitement about the project. The actor wrote in the caption, "Super excited and honoured to announce my next #Maaveeran with the sensational @Siva_Kartikeyan siraward winning director @madonneashwin produced by the enthusiastic @iamarunviswa sir @ShanthiTalkies & the whole team @vidhu_ayyanna @bharathsankar12 @philoedit @DoneChannel1"

Here, take a look at the tweet:

Maaveeran's teaser

Mahesh Babu on July 15 took to his Twitter handle and unveiled the film's title and teaser along with wishing the whole team good luck. "Happy to unveil the title of @Siva_Kartikeyan's #Maaveeran! Best wishes to the entire team!" he wrote. Sivakarthikeyan retweeted Mahesh Babu's post, and thanked the superstar for his 'kind gesture.' The two-and-a-half-minute teaser saw the actor in a rustic and bold avatar as he fights with a bunch of goons. The bilingual project will be released in Tamil and Telugu, with its Telugu title being Mahaveerudu.

Take a look:

Aditi Shankar and Sivakarthikeyan on the work front

Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in Anudeep KV's Tamil-Telugu bilingual project titled Prince. The film will be released later this year, at the time of Diwali. Moreover, he also announced a film with Rajkumar Periyasamy, the shooting of which is yet to begin. Aditi Shankar on the other hand will be seen sharing screen space with Karthi in Viruman which is directed by M Muthaiya. The film is set for theatrical release on August 12.

IMAGE: TWITTER@CINEMAPATTI/FACEBOOK@ADITISHANKARROFL