Sivakarthikeyan's Next Film Titled 'Maaveeran'; Mahesh Babu Unveils Action-packed Teaser

Sivakarthikeyan has become one of the most sought-after actors in the South, having delivered back-to-back blockbuster hits. The actor recently announced his upcoming project, Maaveeran, whose teaser was unveiled by superstar Mahesh Babu today, July 15. The project marks Sivakarthikeyan's collaboration with director Madonne Ashwin, with its first glimpse showcasing the actor in a fierce, action avatar. The bilingual project will be released in Tamil and Telugu, with its Telugu title being Mahaveerudu.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, July 15, Mahesh Babu unveiled the film's title and teaser, wishing the whole team good luck. "Happy to unveil the title of @Siva_Kartikeyan's #Maaveeran! Best wishes to the entire team!" he wrote. Sivakarthikeyan retweeted Mahesh Babu's post, and thanked the superstar for his 'kind gesture'.

The two-and-a-half-minute teaser starts with a bunch of goons beating up the actor, following which he rises courageously and takes on all of them with style. His rustic, bold avatar is already beign hailed by the audiences. Take a look.

Fans have been hailing Sivakarthikeyan's first look, dropping comments like, "Goosebumps in these frames," "awesome," and "Literally Your best till date," among others. Maaveeran is beign bankrolled by Shanthi Talkies. The production is all set to commence soon.

Director Madonne Ashwin garnered attention with his debut film Mandela with Yogi Babu. According to reports, he's now working on a project having Kiara Advani as the female lead, with Mysskin also appearing in a pivotal role.

More on Sivakarthikeyan's work front

The actor will be seen in Anudeep KV's Tamil-Telugu bilingual project titled Prince. The film will be released later this year, at the time of Diwali. Sivakarthikeyan's first look from the project was unveiled last month, with the actor appearing as a peacemaker as he donned a white shirt and sported a delightful smile. He also held a globe in his hand, with a dove appearing in the backdrop.

Sivakarthikeyan also announced a film with Rajkumar Periyasamy, the shooting of which is yet to begin.

