Adivi Sesh Gears Up For 'Goodachari 2' Post 'Major' Success; Says 'it Will Be Massive'

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film Major, which received much appreciation and love from fans and critics worldwide. Being filmed on a decent budget, Major is still holding strong at the box office despite stiff competition with Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram as it earned Rs 34.88 Cr during the first nine days of its theatrical run. The film chronicles Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's heroic actions that saved the lives of many citizens during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Post Major's success, Adivi Sesh is now gearing up for his upcoming venture Goodachari 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 action spy drama that starred Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles.

Adivi Sesh gears up for Goodachari 2

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh candidly opened up about his upcoming film Goodchari 2, asserting that the film is going to be 'massive'. The 37-year-old said,

"I just have a core idea and yet to write the story. We have only announced the project but people think I have already started shooting for it, which is not. But let me tell you, it is going to be massive, biggest thing ever. It will be a continuation but you don't have to see part 1 in order to watch part 2".

Further adding about writing the film's script, he said, "I keep banging my head against the wall until I crack something. I'm telling you, people glorify it but there is nothing bigger than hard work." The 2018 spy thriller film chronicled the journey of Gopi, a young man who is recruited into RAW and his endeavours to protect the interests of his homeland.

The Evaru actor also opened up about his subsequent release, which is HIT 2, a sequel to the Telugu blockbuster HIT which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. Speaking on Hit 2, Adivi said that he is just an actor and the pressure is always there, adding that it is not his vision but he is being an art of someone else's vision.

He said, "I'm brought in because they wanted to make the franchise much bigger. The original was an edgy independent film and then they decided to have something bigger on the canvas, that's when they got me. No pressure as such, I'm doing the best I can. My competition is only to be better than what I was yesterday".

