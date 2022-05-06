Popular actor Adivi Sesh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Major, which will be a biographical drama based on the heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film is scheduled to release on June 3, 2022, and the actor took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of his meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who unveiled the slogan of the movie. The minister was seen unveiling the slogan that read 'Jaan Doonga Desh Nahi' in the video that was posted online.

Adivi Sesh and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveil Major slogan

Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram account on Friday and was seen interacting with the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh in a video he uploaded. Rajnath Singh unveiled the slogan of the film which was written on a white canvas that had saffron, white and green colours. The slogan read, 'Jaan Doonga Desh Nahi' and the video saw Adivi Sesh and Rajnath Singh posing for a few pictures as well. He captioned the clip, "We showed the Honorable Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Ji The #MajorTrailer in Delhi. And he unveiled…Jaan Doonga Desh Nahi THE SLOGAN of #MAJOR."

Adivi Sesh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the upcoming film. He recently shared a glimpse of the film on social media, which gave fans an idea about what to expect from Major. The clip saw the dedication and sacrifice on the part of officials and also shed light on the impact of their work on their families. Sharing the video, the actor announced that the Major trailer will release on May 9, 2022. The trailer piqued fans' interest in the film and they expressed their excitement about its release in the comments section. The film will be set in 2008 and will see the actor's character save the lives of numerous hostages during the Mumbai terror attack, which shook the city to its core. Apart from the actor, the film will also see Sobhita Dhulipala, Murli Sharma, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar and others in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@adivisesh