Adivi Sesh Recalls Meeting Sivakarthikeyan At A Wedding: He Behaved As If...

Sivakarthikeyan's next release, Mahaveerudu, is inching towards its release. The team is currently promoting the film through a series of events and media interactions. One of these events was also attended by Major actor Adivi Sesh as a mark of support for the team. While there, the actor was all praise for Sivakarthikeyan. Sesh also pointed out a commonality between them.

3 things you need to know

Sivakarthikeyan's last theatrical release was 2022 release Prince in which he played the role of Anbarasan.

Adivi Sesh's last 2 releases - Major and HIT: The Second Case, have proven to be career-defining for him.

Sivakarthikeyan's next, Mahaveerudu, has been directed by Madonne Ashwin, who has previously been felicitated with a national award.

Adivi Sesh and Sivakarthikeyan praise each other

Adivi Sesh marked his presence at the promotional event for Mahaveerudu by sharing anecdotes and kind words about all present. Speaking about Sivakarthikeyan, Sesh revealed that the first time he met him was at a wedding and despite it being their first meeting, Sivakarthikeyan made him feel like a close friend. Sesh went on to detail how not only is Sivakarthikeyan a big star, but he also possesses a big heart.

(Adivi Sesh attended a promotional event for film Mahaveerudu | Image: Twitter)

Adivi Sesh further shared how he is not just a fan of Sivakarthikeyan's work but also of him as a person. Responding to Sesh at the event, Sivakarthikeyan firstly thanked him for his kind words. He also asked him to get a script in place as he would love to work with somebody as talented as him.

Adivi Sesh's outsider comment on Sivakarthikeyan

Sesh followed up his praises for the Mahaveerudu actor with some reasoning for the strong connection they share despite not having known each other for long. The Major actor pointed out how both of them are in fact, outsiders who have managed to carve a name for themselves in showbiz.

“I met Sivakarthikeyan at a marriage. He behaved as if I was his close friend. He’s not just a big star. He is a big star with a big heart. He’s soon making his Hindi as well as Telugu debut. Consider myself not just a friend, but a fan of your work, and of who you are as a person. The common factor is Sivakarthikeyan and I are outsiders,” Sesh said.

While Adivi Sesh will next be seen in Goodachari 2 as Gopi, Sivakarthikeyan has a busy year ahead with Ayalaan and SK21. Mahaveerudu is all set to release on July 14.