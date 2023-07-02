Maaveeran Trailer: Sivakarthikeyan Brings Comic Book Characters To Life | Watch

The makers of Sivakarthikeyan's next film, Maaveeran, released the trailer of the film. The bilingual project appears to be a unique mix of fantasy, action and comedy coupled with a dash of drama. The trailer release was organised at a big event in Chennai, with the lead stars in attendance.

3 things you need to know

National Award-winning maker Madonne Ashwin has helmed Maaveeran.

This is Sivakarthikeyan's 22nd film.

The makers have attempted an interesting mix of genres like fantasy, action and comedy.

Sivakarthikeyan plays a comic book artist

Maaveeran centerlines the story of a comic book artist, played by Sivakarthikeyan. The basic premise of the film shows the protagonist's comic book sketches coming to life. The result is a fast-paced mix of comedy peppered with well-choreographed action sequences.



Apart from action, the film has a dash of comedy. From the looks of it, the film has set itself up to be a massy entertainer. With Sivakarthikeyan taking the lead, the film also stars Mysskin, Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Sunil and Yogi Babu, each of whom also feature in the trailer and tease their characters.

The film's action sequences and its cinematography have been praised on social media. The fast paced editing has also turned out to be a major highlight.

Maaveeran marks reunion of this popular duo

Maaveeran is helmed by Madonne Ashwin. Ashwin is best known for writing and directing 2021 political-satire Mandela. Not just Ashwin, but music director Bharath Shankar too is part of Maaveeran's technical lineup - Mandela also had music by Shankar. Vidhu Ayyanna is Maaveeran's cinematographer while Philomin Raj is the editor. The action sequences have been choreographed by Phoenix Prabhu. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 14.