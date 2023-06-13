Adivi Sesh To Unleash His Romantic Side After A Series Of Action Thrillers

Why you're reading this: After the pan-India success of Major, the biopic of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Telugu actor Adivi Sesh was seen in HIT: The Second Case. Soon after, he announced the sequel to his 2018 hit film Goodachari. Now, after a couple of action-oriented and intense roles, Sesh has teased his next, a romantic film.

3 things you need to know

Adivi Sesh said that he will be announcing his next film soon.

After HIT 2 and G2, which is currently in production, Sesh will break away from the action avatar and do a romantic film.

Everything about his next project is under wraps.

Adivi Sesh takes a break from thrillers

Adivi Sesh is popular for playing intense roles in thrillers. Now, he will be venturing out into new territories and will do a romantic film. Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram handle to share an update about a future project. It appears that the actor has narrowed down on a project of his choice post G2.

Announcing what to expect from him post his professional comments with G2 are taken care of, the actor promised his fans his return to the big screen, this time in a romantic avatar. More details that have emerged about the film reveal how this is not simply the next stop in Adivi Sesh's expanding filmography.

The actor himself is heavily involved in this project. The yet-to-be-titled film is also being directed by someone personally close to him which doubles his commitment to the project.

Adivi Sesh announces his romantic film

(Adivi Sesh announces next project after G2 | Image: adivisesh/Instagram)



Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram stories to make, what appeared to be, an impromptu announcement of his next project post-G2. Against a black screen, the actor affirmed that post-G2 he will be starring in a love story. Revealing nothing further about the project he simply stated that he would be opening up about the film in the upcoming months.

The Instagram story read, "Next one (other than G2) will be a Love Story. Will Announce in the upcoming months." The film will be the directorial debut of Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi who was an editor for the actor's pan-India movie Major. Additionally, the story and screenplay for the film has been written by Adivi Sesh himself, making this a personal venture.

What's next for Adivi Sesh?

(The official poster for G2, starring Adivi Sesh | Image: adivisesh/instagram)



Adivi Sesh has received pan-India appericiation for his recent projects. The actor became a household name with film Major in which he played the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Adivi Sesh's following project, HIT: The Second Case also added another feather to the actor's professional cap as he stepped in to the role of Krishna Dev. The actor will next be seen in Goodachari 2 or G2, as Gopi.