Adivi Sesh Unveils First Look Of 'Major' On His Birthday, Lovestruck Fans Say 'Jai Hind'

Actor Adivi Sesh is all set to present himself in the lead role in the Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biopic. The actor posted the Major first look poster on his official Instagram handle on December 17, 2020, as notified earlier on a different post. The post was highly appreciated by fans and followers of Adivi Sesh and general patriotic audiences who are excited to watch the biopic based on the life of the 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Here is the Instagram post shared by the actor.

Major First Look Poster

In the poster shared by Adivi Sesh, the actor is seen holding a long-range SMG (submachine gun) pointed towards the right corner outside the poster. His left eye is slightly narrowed while his right eye is fully focused on the perceived target. The poster has a blue and yellow themed colouring scheme and blurred lighting in the background, and the name of the movie is highlighted in bold in a Military font.

The names of the production houses, i.e., GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and A+S Movies are present above the movie name, and the director Sashi Kiran Tikka is mentioned in the bottom. Adivi Sesh tagged the production houses, director and all other agencies involved in the making of the movie in his caption. He also added the fact that the movie would be bilingual, i.e., it would be released in both Hindi and Telugu languages. He also mentioned that the movie is "based on the life of India's Son" as a tribute to Major Unnikrishnan himself.

Fans' React to the First Look Poster

Most of the fans wished a "happy birthday" to Adivi Sesh and expressed their pride on Major Unnikrishnan by commenting "Jai Hind" on the poster. They appreciated the actor's appearance as the Major and some of them even called Adivi by Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's name. "This is looking so great," a fan commented.

They stressed on the fact that they were eagerly looking forward to the movie's release, because not only is Adivi Sesh going to play an iconic role, but the movie is based on the life of a real-life hero that many would look up to.

About the Biopic on Major Unnikrishnan

The movie is scheduled for a release in the summers of 2021. The poster shows Adivi's dedication towards playing the Major's character, who expressed that he has gone through a complete mental and physical transformation to walk in the real-life hero's shoes. He is waiting as eagerly as his fans and followers who are looking forward to the movie's release.

