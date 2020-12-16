On 'Vijay Diwas', Adivi Sesh Announces The Release Date Of His First Look From 'Major'

After creating waves across platforms with the mighty impressive look test, Team Major is all set to present the first look of the film wherein Adivi Sesh steps into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Piquing the interests of the audience with a teaser poster, the makers of Major would be revealing the first look showcasing Adivi Sesh as Sandeep Unnikrishnan on Thursday at 10 am.

Major's first look to release on December 17, 2020

Adivi Sesh shared on his social media, that his first look from the upcoming film will be releasing on December 17, 2020. The film Major traces a few iconic events which took place during the terrorist attack and tell the tale of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life. The film will pay tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Major also aims to celebrate the way Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan lived.

Earlier, the lead of the film, Adivi Sesh, marked the death anniversary of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and shared an emotional video revealing his journey of slipping into Sandeep Unnikrishnan's skin as well paying a tribute to the memories of the martyr. Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and the pan India bilingual film will be shot in Hindi and Telugu. It stars Adivi Sesh along with Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. The film is expected to release next year.

Apart from the bilingual film Major, Adivi Sesh will also star in the film Goodachari 2. Adivi Sesh will be playing a double role in the film. The Telugu spy film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka also starred Sobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu with Prakash Raj and an ensemble cast.

