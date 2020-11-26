Marking Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Death Anniversary, Team 'Major' Pays Tribute

Grieving the terror attack of 26/11, the team of Major paid their heartfelt tribute to the brave and inspirational Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan with a video. Actor Adivi Sesh who will reprise Sandeep Unnikrishnan's character in the upcoming film Major, took to his Instagram handle to share a small video and said, "I hope you like my humble attempt in trying to find the spirit of Major Sandeep within myself."

The actor has undergone not only physical but also an emotional transformation to slip into the character. The actor posted saying, "We have embarked on a heartfelt journey of bringing Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s story to life. Putting in words, what we felt, our emotions and feelings, it’s difficult but I did try and I share that piece of my heart tomorrow. The journey begins."

Major is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep, the brave NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai and sacrificed his life for the nation. Major Sandeep was decorated with the Ashoka Chakra, India''s highest military honour in peacetime. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is being produced by superstar Mahesh Babu.

Presented by Sony Pictures, Major is produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The bilingual film starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar will be released in both Hindi and Telugu.

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

Even after 12 years, Mumbai takes a moment to recall the loss it suffered due to 12 coordinated attack carried out by 10 members of Pakistan-based extremist Islamist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, which lasted for four days. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack began on November 26, 2008, and continue till November 29, 2008. Out of the 12 attacks, eight took place at different locations in South Mumbai namely- Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Oberoi Trident, Taj Palace & Tower, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema.

Two attacks took place in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier's College along with one explosion at Mazagaon area and one in a taxi at Vile Parle. All the sites of attacks, except the Taj Hotel, were secured by the security forces by the morning of November 28. India's National Security Guards undertook Operation Black Tornado to flush out the attack at the Taj Hotel and ended the attacks on November 29.

About 174 people were killed during the attack and over 300 were wounded including several members of the security forces, the attackers. Joint Police Commissioner and Chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad Hemant Karkare, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Kamte, Encounter specialist Senior Inspector Vijay Salaskar, Senior Inspector Shashank Shinde were among the 15 policemen that were killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Two NSG Commandos and three railway officials of CST were also killed in the attack.

