'Pushpa' Crosses Rs 300 Crore Benchmark, Becomes Allu Arjun's First Film To Enter The Club

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise came out to be one of the massive hits of 2021. The film arrived in the theatres on December 17 and is still running due to huge demand. After its 29th day in the theatre on Friday, January 14, 2022, the film crossed the benchmark of Rs 300 crores and became the fourth Telugu film to enter the elite club. The film also became the first movie of Allu Arjun's career to reach such a benchmark.

Pushpa box office collection has reportedly reached a total of approximately Rs 300 crores after four weeks. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the film earned a total of Rs 1 crore on its fifth Friday. Here is a break up of Pushpa box office collection.

Week One: Rs 174.80 crores

Week Two: Rs 57.30 crores

Week Three: Rs 48.90 crores

Week Four: Rs 18.75 crores

5th Friday: approx 1 crore

Total: Rs 300.75 crores

Pushpa: The Rise was Allu Arjun and Rrashmika Mandanna's first pan-India film. The movie competed against one of the biggest Hollywood hits, Spider-Man: No Way Home and yet came out with phenomenon box office numbers. The film joined the list of top Tollywood films, whose first three spots are led by Prabhas starters. Till now, only Bahubali: The Conclusion with a total of Rs 1351 crores, Bahubali: The Beginning with a total of Rs 482 crores and Saaho with Rs 339 crores were in the elite 300 crores club.

Details about Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise followed Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler who aims to become the kingpin of illegal business. The film's plot shows the character's rise and also his love story with Rashmika Mandanna's Sri Valli. Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil played the lead antagonist, Pushpa Raj's arch-enemy, IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, in the movie. The movie also marked his first Telugu outing.

The film also cast Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Harish Uthaman in supporting roles. The film was helmed by Sukumar, while Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar bankrolled it. The film was only the first part of the series that saw the rise of Pushpa Raj. The makers have promised a bigger and better sequel.

