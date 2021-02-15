After Cricketer Moen Ali, Thala Ajith Fans Ask PM Narendra Modi For 'Valimai' Update

Fans of Ajith Kumar are in no mood to wait for updates on Ajith’s long-pending project Valimai. The film has been in production for over a year now. The details of the film have been kept under wraps, making fans desperate. After going a step further and bugging England Cricketer Moeen Ali for Valimai update during India vs England match in Chennai, fans sought updates from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Chennai ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly election.

PM Modi recently visited Chennai to lay the foundation stone of several important projects and inaugurate other completed projects in poll-bound Tamil Nadu. While he received a warm welcome from the people, Thala Ajith's fans did not leave the chance to seek an update on the much-awaited film Valimai. A video went viral on the internet where Thala Ajith's fans are seen asking for an update as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's car passed by.

Also Read: PM Modi Visits Poll Bound Tamil Nadu, Assures Equality & Justice For Tamils In Sri Lanka

Thala Ajith fans ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Valimai update

This is Pure Crazeeeeeee 🔥



Finally Fans asking #ValimaiUpdate To Honourable PM @narendramodi when he Visited Chennai Yesterday 😊



The Most Wanted News and Talk of the Town is THALA AJITHs VALIMAI Movie Update's



Hope it strikes Us Very Soon 🤗#Valimai pic.twitter.com/U7o9WpvIzN — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) February 15, 2021

Also Read: PM Modi spots India-England Test match from Chennai's skies; shares 'interesting' picture

After the video went viral on social media, netizens went on to trend #ValmaiUpdate, where they sought updates of the movie from the production banner.

Few days ago, a video from Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium went viral where fans were seen asking England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who is in Chennai for a test tournament, for an update about Valimai. Check out the video:

#Valimai Update Wait Goes To Chepauk Stadium 🏟️ Last Time Moeen Ali , This Time Namma @ashwinravi99 Anna ...



Dear @BoneyKapoor Make It Happen 🙏 #ValimaiUpdate pic.twitter.com/uHmvSjdEcA — THALA FANS COMMUNITY (@TFCTeamPage) February 15, 2021

Valimai's release date

Later in the day, Ajith reacted to the issue with a statement where he requested his fans to be patient on public platforms. Film’s producer Boney Kapoor revealed that the team is working on the first look and will release it when it’s ready.

In the much-awaited action thriller, Ajith will be seen playing the role of an antagonist. The movie is helmed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Thala Ajith's much-awaited 'Valimai' yet to get a release date, says producer Boney Kapoor

Valimai's release date has been kept under the wraps. Earlier, in an interview with Forbes magazine, Boney Kapoor opened up about the movie. He said that the shooting will be wrapped up by February 15 and the post-production will start thereafter. He revealed that the release date is yet to be finalised and that the teaser of the movie will be 'out soon'. The producer also revealed that they have an overseas shoot in Spain that they have to finish, and post-production work will commence thereafter.

Ajith's movies

The Tamil star made his debut in the year 1990 with En Veedu En Kanavar. Since then, he has appeared in over 50 films that include Vaali (1999), Citizen (2001), Kireedam (2007), Billa (2007) Billa II (2012), and many more. He was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan's Pink remake Nerkonda Paarvai that was released in 2019.

Also Read: Did you know that Thala Ajith is a passionate photographer as well? Check out his clicks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.