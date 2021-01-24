Did You Know That Thala Ajith Is A Passionate Photographer As Well? Check Out His Clicks

Thala Ajith's movies have entertained and enthralled the members of the audience for nearly two and a half decades now. The actor, ever since his debut two and a half decades ago, has shown his versatility and conveyed his penchant for action films and automotive vehicles. Thala Ajith's movies like Vivegam, Vishvasam and titles similar to that sees him driving around in high-end vehicles while he is either on the pursuit of justice or the perpetrator. But, there's a piece of Thala Ajith trivia that is relatively lesser-known by the general population and Ajith fans alike.

The trivia in question is the fact that the 49-year-old actor is quite fond of clicking pictures. Thala Ajith's passion for photography can be exemplified by the pictures that he has clicked on the sets of his film or that of fellow actors. Traditionally, Ajith's subjects tend to be his fellow co-stars, friends from the industry and the occasional technician/common man.

One such example is that of Ajith's Yennai Arindhaal co-star, Parvathy Nair, whose picture was clicked by the actor without her knowledge, in a bid to surprise her by sending her a monochrome copy of the same days later. The picture in question was quite recently released by the 28-year-old actor through her Instagram handle. The image can be found below as well as on Parvati Nair's Instagram handle.

The image:

Ajith, years later, found a yet another subject in Vivegam cinematographer, Vetri. As per a post shared by an account dedicated to the actor's photography work, the picture in question was clicked in Bulgaria. The image can be found below as well as on the Facebook page that goes by the name of Ajith Kumar photography.

The Image:

Image Source: Ajith Kumar Photography Facebook page

The actor has developed a reputation for being extremely respectful towards his leading ladies and other female actors in the industry, one example of which could be considered to be Shruti Haasan. The actor was clicked by Ajith a handful of years ago, and as one can see in the pictures, she has been portrayed as a mythological figure of sorts. The picture can be found below and on the page that goes by the name of Ajith Kumar Photography as well.

The Images:

Image Source: Ajith Kumar Photography Facebook page

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in 2019's Visvasam, a film which was directed by Siva. Prior to that, he was seen in 2017's Vivegam and 2015's Vedalam, both of which were directed by Siva. Details regarding Ajith Kumar's upcoming projects are yet to be revealed.

