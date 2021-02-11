Thala Ajith's Much-awaited 'Valimai' Yet To Get A Release Date, Says Producer Boney Kapoor

Ardent fans of the Tamil actor Thala Ajith have been eagerly waiting for the makers of his highly-anticipated film Valimai to share some updates on the film. Now, producer Boney Kapoor has finally spilled the beans on the Thala Ajith starrer in an interview with Forbes magazine. Kapoor revealed that the film's shoot will be wrapped up by February 15 and its post-production will start soon.

Also Read | 'Valimai' Thala Ajith To Shoot A Unique Bike Scene In Spain, Suggest Reports

Thala Ajith's new movie Valimai release date yet to be finalised

After starring in the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, titled Nerkonda Paarvai, Thala Ajith is all set to entertain the masses with his much-awaited action thriller, Valimai. While details about the upcoming Tamil film were kept under wraps by the makers for quite some time, producer Boney Kapoor has now shared some important details about Valimai. In a recent interview with Forbes Magazine, Kapoor revealed that apart from one action sequence which will be shot overseas, the H. Vinoth directorial's shoot will be wrapped up by February 15.

Also Read | DYK Thala Ajith Loves To Collect Rare Stamps And Coins? Read Trivia

However, the beloved father of Janhvi Kapoor also revealed that Valimai release date is yet to be finalised. Soon after completing the shoot, the action thriller will go under post-production. For the unversed, alongside Ajith, Valimai cast will be headlined by Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in pivotal roles.

Furthermore, speaking about other upcoming films produced under his banner, i.e. Bayview Projects LLP, the 65-year-old said that after the overwhelming response to the Tamil remake of 2016's Pink, the Telugu remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer, titled Vakeel Saab, is also all set to hit the silver screens. He mentioned that the Pawan Kalyan film is currently under post-production and will be released on April 9, 2021.

Also Read | Did You Know That Thala Ajith Is A Passionate Photographer As Well? Check Out His Clicks

Later, Boney Kapoor also opened up about the theatres functioning at full capacity and expressed that it is great news for the entire film fraternity. He also went on to advice all the exhibitors to prioritise the safety of the audience. Kapoor believes that big films will also soon release in theatres. Meanwhile, apart from Valimai and Vakeel Saab, Boney Kapoor has also produced the upcoming Ajay Devgn starrer, Maidaan.

Also Read | Thala Ajith's Latest Picture From 'Valimai' Sets Shared By H Vinoth; Check It Out Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.