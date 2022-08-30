South star Allu Arjun blew fans' minds with his gangster role in the Pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise. The film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, came out to be one of the biggest entertainers of 2021. The actor's signature moves, fashion and even hook steps of the film's tracks became extremely popular that fans could not help but recreate. To date, fans are in awe of the actor's style from the movie and are eagerly awaiting the release of Sukumar's film's sequel.

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, devotees are preparing with pomp and show. As the festival is celebrated by welcoming an idol of Lord Ganesha, cinema fans are going creative with some film-inspired idols.

Allu Arjun's fans went a mile extra as they welcomed an idol of Lord Ganesha inspired by Pushpa. A video of fans unveiling the Lord Ganesha idol has surfaced on the internet.

After Ram Charan's Alluri Sitarama Raju-inspired Ganesha idol from RRR, Allu Arjun's fans recently welcomed an idol based on his character.

According to a video shared on Twitter, a Ganesha idol was revealed which had four hands. The idol's gestures were based on Pushparaj of Pushpa with one of its hands under the chin. Fans dressed Lord Ganesha's idol in a white shirt and matching pants.

Details about Pushpa

Pushpa is a film series created by Sukumar, which stars Allu Arjun in the role of a smuggler. The first part of the film, Pushpa: The Rise, was released in December 2021. Apart from Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil played the lead antagonist. The film turned out to be a big success, earning over Rs 100 crore for just the Hindi version.

Earlier this month, the makers of the film franchise held a pooja ceremony for the upcoming sequel Pushpa: The Rule. The makers marked the commencement of the shoot with the special mahurat pooja. The Geetha Govindam star attended the ceremony, while Allu Arjun had to skip it as he attended the Independence Day celebration in New York. Reportedly, the three actors will reprise their respective roles in the upcoming movie, though details about its plot are still under wraps.