Pushpa: The Rule: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer's Shoot Begins With Pooja Ceremony

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 bowled over the audiences with its successful theatrical run. After a terrific response to the first part, the makers of the film are pulling out all stops to make its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, equally massive and grand. A massive 400 crore budget has already been set aside for the film.

Ever since the makers announced the sequel, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the project. As per the latest update, the film's shoot begins today i.e on 22 August 2022. The cast and crew of the actioner kickstarted the shoot with a special pooja. Glimpses of the same have surfaced online.

Pushpa: The Rule shoot begins

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rule's shoot commenced with a special mahurat pooja that took place today. Glimpses of the same are doing rounds on the internet with several fan pages uploading it on their social media handles. To note, Allu Arjun was not spotted in the photos as he is currently in New York for the India Day celebration in the Big Apple.

Take a look:

More about Pushpa

Pushpa emerged as one of the biggest entertainers of the year 2021 and received praise from both the audience and critics alike. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film also starred Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, and others in pivotal roles. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2021 and it was released in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Talking about Pushpa: The Rule, the forthcoming film will witness Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna will be reprising her role as Srivalli, while Fahadh Faasil will also be seen essaying the character of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat yet again. Reports also suggest that Vijay Sethupathi is taken on board to play Makal Selvan in the film, whereas, National Award-winning actor Priyamani is being roped in to play Makal Selvan's wife in Pushpa 2. However, there is no official confirmation on the same neither from the maker's side nor from the actor's side.

Image: Twitter/@MythriOfficial