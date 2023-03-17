After Naatu Naatu’s Oscar Win; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi Meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah

RRR star Ram Charan and his father, megastar Chiranjeevi, recently met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The meeting occurred after RRR song Naatu Naatu's highly celebrated win at the Oscars. Early on in the day, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela were greeted by waves of fans at Delhi airport.

Home Minister Amit Shah shared the pictures of the meeting on his Twitter handle, where Chiranjeevi can be seen greeting the Union Home Minister with a shawl. Charan also gave Amit Shah a bouquet of flowers. The Union Minister congratulated both of the Telugu stars for Naatu Naatu's win in the Best Original Song category.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah met RRR fame actor Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi in Delhi. Home Minister congratulated them after 'Naatu Naatu' won Oscars pic.twitter.com/Tumzecmzev — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

More on Naatu Naatu's historic Oscar win

Naatu Naatu scored a win in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The song was nominated against the likes of Diane Warren's Applause from Women Talking, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Mitski, David Byrne, and Ryan Lott's This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

The Oscar win by Naatu Naatu is historic in nature, as it is the first song by an Indian production to win in the Best Original Song category. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose made their way to the stage in order to accept the award. Keeravaani broke into a song and thanked the team of RRR as well as everything involved in the making of the song.

Naatu Naatu's performance at the Oscars

Naatu Naatu was performed at the Oscars as well. Singers Rahul Siplingunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the song alongside an ensemble of dancers, and nearly recreated the iconic music video of the song to perfection. Ram Charan and Jr NTR did not perform at the Oscars, citing the promotion schedule ahead of the Oscars and lack of time for preparation as the reasons.