Naatu Naatu Choreographer Poses With 'favourites' SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani

RRR's popular soundtrack Naatu Naatu made history at the 95th Academy Awards by winning an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. After the big win, the entire team of RRR has been on cloud nine. Recalling the Oscars ceremony where Naatu Naatu won, choreographer Prem Rakshith took to his social media handle to share an unforgettable moment from the day.

Prem Rakshith dropped a photo with SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose on his Instagram handle, where all of them could be seen happy with the Oscar trophies in hand. Highlighting that special moment, the choreographer captioned it, "Million dollar picture, The unforgettable day in my life with the happy faces of my favourites…" followed by red heart emojis.

Prem Rakshit on Naatu Naatu's big win

Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith arrived in Hyderabad after attending the Oscars 2023 and received a warm welcome from his fans at the airport. He expressed his gratitude to ANI and said, "When MM Keeravaani Sir and Chandrabose Sir came out after winning the Oscar, Keeravani sir hugged me, I can't express how blessed I felt at that moment. I want to thank everyone for loving RRR and Naatu Naatu so much."

Prem further said, "Seeing MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the best moment. I feel very proud of 'RRR'. I want to thank every Indian for showering love on our film. We won this award only because of the love we received from the audience globally, as well as from the film industry."

RRR team arrives in Hyderabad

The team of RRR including MM Keeravaani, SS Rajamouli, producer SS Karthikeya and Rama Rajamouli, among others have also returned to Hyderabad after the big win at the Oscars ceremony. Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards.