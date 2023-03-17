Ram Charan Receives Roaring Welcome At Delhi Airport After Naatu Naatu Oscar Win

Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Kamineni, and their dog landed at the New Delhi airport on Friday. They returned from the US after RRR's hit single Naatu Naatu bagged an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. The actor received a warm welcome from friends, family members and the fans.

As soon as Ram Charan arrived, everyone welcomed him with saafis (white traditional stole) and garlands. The Magadheera actor sported a grey T-shirt teamed with black joggers and a blue jacket. He completed his look with black sunglasses. His wife Upasana, who is pregnant, opted for an all-black look.

While interacting with the media, Ram Charan said, "I am pleased and happy. Thank you, everyone. We are proud of MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli and Chandrabose. Because of their hard work, we went to the red carpet and brought Oscar for India."

"I thank all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India for watching RRR & making the Naatu Naatu song superhit. Naatu Naatu was not our song it was the song of the people of India. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars," he added.

Delhi | I am pleased & happy. Thank you, everyone. We are proud of M.M Keeravani, S.S. Rajamouli & Chandrabose. Because of their hard work, we went to the red carpet & brought Oscar for India: Actor Ram Charan arrives at Delhi Airport pic.twitter.com/CjsWpd7rD0 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

I thank all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India for watching RRR & making the “Naatu Naatu” song a superhit. Naatu Naatu was not our song it was the song of the people of India. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars: Actor Ram Charan pic.twitter.com/MuXaCt6pOv — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

RRR's song Naatu Naatu set the whole world grooving to its infectious tunes. The song from SS Rajamouli's RRR won a golden statuette for Best Original Song at Oscars 2023. Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian production to win the Best Original Song honour at the Academy Awards.

After the big win, Ram Charan expressed gratitude and penned a note thanking fans on social media. He wrote, "RRR is and will always remain the most special film of our lives and of Indian cinema history. I can’t thank everyone for manifesting the Oscar award. It still feels like I’m living in a dream.”

Naatu Naatu scored a win against Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga and BloodPop’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Mitski, David Byrne, and Ryan Lott’s This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once and Diane Warren’s Applause from Women Talking.