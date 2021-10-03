After Samantha Ruth-Naga Chaitanya Announce Separation; Siddharth Tweets About 'Cheaters'

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have been garnering headlines ever since they announced their separation on their social media handles on Saturday. The duo's divorce update, who parted ways after four years of marriage, comes after several speculations and rumours hinting at their strained relationship. Soon after the duo announced their separation, actor Siddharth Suryanarayan tweeted about 'cheaters never prospering' as one of the basic lessons he had learnt in school.

The Aranmanai 2 actor's tweet was put under scrutiny by the couple's ardent followers, who told the actor 'to do better', asking if his remark was 'really necessary at this moment'. Recently, Thalaivii actor Kangana Ranaut also penned a note on 'divorce culture' and how it is 'growing like never before'.

Siddharth's latest tweet on 'cheaters'

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, October 2, the 42-year-old actor wrote," One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school... "Cheaters never prosper.". He further asked Twitteratis 'What's yours?'. His tweet received criticism from netizens, who linked his tweet to Samantha Ruth and Naga Chaitanya's fallout and slammed the actor for his remark and called him 'sad/ low', further telling him to 'do better'. Take a look.

One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school...



"Cheaters never prosper."



What's yours? — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 2, 2021

Seriously? You can do better. People have great respect for you. — Prashanth Gunasekaran (@GeeezPeez) October 2, 2021

Well said @SidWillRockYou 👏👏 @Actor_Siddharth I learn everyday that, when a person is sad/low it's completely fine if you can't stand with them or support them but atleast stay calm instead critisizing more and MAINLY mind your business.. — Pallavi (@Pallavi5493) October 2, 2021

Apart from Siddharth, Kangana Ranaut also jumped the bandwagon with her post on 'divorce culture', emphasising that the men in relationships are at fault in a divorce. As some netizens deemed her comments as 'orthodox or judgemental', she urged them to 'stop being kind' to these individuals who 'change women like clothes'.

More on Siddharth's work front

The Rang De Basanti actor jetted off to London last month for a minor surgery for which he skipped the trailer launch of his upcoming film named Maha Samudram. The actor will be making his comeback in Tollywood after over nine years with the love story directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Backed by AK Entertainments, the movie also stars Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel in lead roles. The film, which faced several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, is slated for a theatrical release on October 14, 2021. The actor, who was last seen in Inmai, one of the nine anthologies in Netflix's Navarasa, will also be seen in Takkar and Indian 2.

