Agent Producer Apologises After Box Office Failure Of Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty Starrer

Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent received an underwhelming response at the box office after releasing on April 28. While the film is struggling to land double-digit revenue despite being reportedly made on Rs 80 crore budget, it has also been subjected to trolling on social media. The film’s producer, Anil Sunkara, recently commented on the film’s commercial failure.

Taking to Twitter, Anil accepted that a ‘blunder’ was made ahead of the film’s production since it went on the floors without a bound script in place. He added that there were more issues that followed, including COVID-19 restrictions. He also said that the full blame for Agent’s commercial failure is on the team.

However, he said that his team and others hope that no mistakes are repeated. Anil issued an apology to those who believed in Agent, and optimistically said that the team will make up for the losses with “dedicated planning & hard work in our future projects”. Check out his tweet below.

We have to take the entire blame for #Agent. Though we know its an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script & innumerable issues including covid followed. We don't want to give any excuses but learn… — Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) May 1, 2023

Akhil Akkineni’s mother on Agent being trolled

Reacting to the trolls, Amala Akkineni, Akhil's mother, shared an Instagram post supporting her son and Agent. She said that while she understood where trolling was coming from, she enjoyed the film. She further said that while Agent does have its flaws, it will turn out to be an enjoyable experience if watched with an open mind. She also gave an account of other people in the theatre who enjoyed it with their families and hooted for its action scenes.

She also added a quote from Tim Hansen, which read, “Creativity is especially expressed in the ability to make connections, to make associations, to turn things around and express them in a new way”. Agent was released on April 28. It also features Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Sakshi Vaidya. Dino Morea plays the villain in it.