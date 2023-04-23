Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Greets Fans In Telugu During Ponniyin Selvan 2 Hyderabad Promotions

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently won hearts in Hyderabad during the promotions for Ponniyin Selvan 2. The former Miss Universe was seen greeting fans in Telugu before continuing with the speech in English. She also went on to thank director Mani Ratnam for casting her in the two-part period film as well as their long-standing association.

Aishwarya greets fans in Telugu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got fans excited as she opened her speech by greeting the excited audience in Telugu. The promotions in question were being held in Hyderabad. Aishwarya's small surprise for the fans was very well received as the clip doing the rounds online, shows the crowd cheering loudly as the actress opened her speech in Telugu. Aishwarya then went on to complete the rest of her speech in English.

Aishwarya Rai's speech at Hyderabad event of #PonniyinSelvan2. She started her speech in telugu 😍🥺.

Aishwarya thanks fans for their love and support

Aishwarya continued with the speech in English thanking fans for their overwhelming love and support. She expressed gratitude to those present for showering the entire team of Ponniyin Selvan 2 with so much love. Aishwarya went on to say that the team was as excited to watch the film in the theatres as the audience was.

As Aishwarya concluded thanking her fans, she turned the focus to Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam. Musing on their long-standing association across several big-banner, larger-than-life films, Aishwarya thanked Mani Ratnam for repeatedly giving her the opportunity to immerse herself in so many different worlds. She also thanked her "Mani Garu" for teaching her so much and allowing her to hone her craft. Aishwarya said, "Thank you so much but first I would like to thank Mani Ratnam, my Mani Garu, thank you so much, for the beginning, thank you so much sir for giving me the opportunity to grow and learn in my craft. I'm still learning to enjoy this magical world of cinema this movie has been magical, magical from the word go".

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is slated for a release on 28 April. The film franchise has been a long-standing dream for director Mani Ratnam who had attempted to make the film once before, in the late 80s. He eventually realised the dream in 2019.