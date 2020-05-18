When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dressed Oprah Winfrey In A Saree; Watch Video

Be it red carpet appearances or movies, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a sight to behold. The actor is recognised as one of the most beautiful and iconic divas of Bollywood. The actor may not be a major part of Bollywood movies in the present era, however, she has a firm foot in the industry. Currently, a major throwback video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan draping a saree on Oprah Winfrey’s show has been surfacing online.

This throwback video takes us down the memory lane when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made an appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s show in 2005. The actor was present on the show as a part of her Women Across the Globe segment. The video starts with Oprah Winfrey telling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that saree is the most commonly worn traditional outfit in India and can be worn in ten different ways. Oprah Winfrey then asks Aishwarya to show her how to wear a saree.

Oprah Winfrey questions Aishwarya Rai Bachchan about a saree and exclaims that ‘it is only a long piece of cloth’. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is then seen draping a saree for Oprah Winfrey. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen doing the same, Oprah asks her if she drapes the saree on her own or someone else does it for her. To which, Aishwarya replies that in the beginning, her mom used to do it for her till she got the hang of it and now she wears it on her own.

In the later shots of the video, Oprah Winfrey is seen flaunting her saree look as she calls it beautiful and sensual. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous in the video as she is seen wearing a black pantsuit with nude makeup and side-parted open hair look. While on the other hand, Oprah is seen keeping it all casual with a blue sweater and black bottoms.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Atul Manjrekar’s 2018 film, Fanney Khan. Aishwarya was seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a bidding singer who works very hard to make a name for his daughter in the music industry. The film received mixed reactions from fans and movie buffs.

The actor will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Vikram in lead roles. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and is expected to release in 2021.

