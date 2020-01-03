Aishwarya Rai All Set To Start Shooting For Ponniyin Selvan, Actor To Play A Double Role

It seems like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has several releases lined up this year. Aishwarya Rai, who has time and again stamped herself as a successful actor with her performances in movies like Devdas and Guzaarish, is currently gearing up for her next historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the story of Ponniyin Selvan is inspired by a book written by Kalki Krishnamurthy of the same name. It has been revealed Aishwarya will start shooting for the project in January 2020. Here are the details.

Aishwarya to start shooting for Ponniyin Selvan.

Considered as one of Mani Ratnam’s most ambitious project till date, Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya Rai’s comeback to the historical genre after 12 years, post Jodhaa Akbar. Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai will be seen in a double role in the film, as the actor will portray the characters of Nandini and her mute mother Queen Mandakini Devi. According to several reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will join the team this month (January) to complete the film's schedule. Reportedly, Aishwarya plays a very important role in Ponniyin Selvan and the makers are trying their best to keep details about her character a mystery. Meanwhile, the first title poster of the film was recently unveiled, which has managed to grab the audience's attention. With Ponniyin Selvan, Aishwarya will also make a comeback to the Tamil film Industry. The actor was last seen in the Tamil film Robot along with Rajanikanth.

In a media interaction held earlier in 2019, Aishwarya Rai revealed that Ponniyin Selvan was an experience she was looking forward to for multiple reasons. The actor remarked that Mani is her guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country. Take a look at the film's poster:

