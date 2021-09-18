Aishwarya Rai Starrer 'Ponniyin Selvan' Wraps Filming, To Release In 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to star in Mani Ratnam's period film, Ponniyin Selvan. Apart from Rai, the film will also star Prakash Raj, who took to his Twitter account on Saturday, 18 September 2021, to share some exciting news about the film. He mentioned that the shoot for the film has been completed and also uploaded the poster of the film as he revealed its release date as well.

Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan wraps filming

The actor's co-star Prakash Raj took to his Twitter account on Saturday and announced that the upcoming period drama has wrapped production. He also mentioned that he had a great time shooting for the film. He tweeted, "Filming completed.. its wonderful to be a part of this epic …PS-1 coming soon!"

As he uploaded the poster of the film, Prakash Raj also revealed that the film would be released in summer 2022. Apart from him, AR Rahman, who will be composing soulful music for the film also tweeted about it. Uploading the same movie poster as Raj, he mentioned that the film was coming soon.

Ponniyin Selvan was recently in the news after Aishwarya Rai's look from the film was leaked online. Her look from her upcoming film had been kept under wraps for a while, but soon found its way to the internet. In the picture that was leaked, the actor could be seen donned in ethnic attire. She wore a pink silk saree and stood atop a platform as she had heavy jewellery including bangles, earrings, a maang tikaa, a necklace and other glamourous ornaments.

More about Ponniyin Selvan

Aishwarya Rai's upcoming period drama will reportedly see the actor in a dual role. She will take on the role of the antagonist of the film, Nandini and also essay the role of her mother, Mandakini. The film will chronicle the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Aishwarya's character Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who will be played by Sarathkumar will be the one plotting the fall the Chola dynasty. The film will also see Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and others in integral roles.

Image: Twitter/@prakashraaj, Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan