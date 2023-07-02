Aishwarya Shares Photo With ‘best Father Ever’ Rajinikanth From The Set Of Lal Salaam

Aishwarya Rajinikanth has been busy shooting her next film, Lal Salaam. A few days ago, her father, Rajinikanth, who will be making an extended cameo appearance in the film, joined her to shoot for his scenes. Now, Aishwarya has shared an image from the set offering a glimpse of their "shoot diaries".

3 things you need to know

Rajinikanth will play Moideen Bhai in the film.

It is Aishwarya Rajinikanth's fourth film as director.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Lal Salaam.

Inside Rajinikanth and Aishwarya's Lal Salaam shoot diaries

The director shared a photo from the sets that shows the father-daughter duo in a deep conversation. It seems they are discussing the film. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Like father… like daughter." She used the hashtags "weenkend vibes, shoot dairies, best father ever."

(Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared this picture | Image: Aishwarya Rajinikanth/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rajinikanth loves her work life

Aishwarya Rajinikanth made her debut as a director with Dhanush's film 3 (2012). The film received positive reviews from the audience and critics. Next, she directed Vai Raja Vai (2015) and Cinema Veeran (2017). Now, she is making her comeback as a director after almost six years with Lal Salaam.

Ever since the film went on the floors, she has been sharing pictures from the sets on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse inside her work life. A few days ago, she shared a photo in which she can be seen assisting her father, Rajinikanth, on the sets of Lal Salaam. Alongside the post, she wrote a long note expressing her happiness in working with the superstar.

(Aishwarya with Rajinikanth from the sets of Lal Salaam | Image: Aishwarya Rajinikanth/Instagram)

"I look at you... i never imagined there would come a day I'll shoot with you... I admire you... I adore you..." read her caption.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be soon seen in Jailer alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. The movie is set to hit the theatres on August 10.