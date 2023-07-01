Rajinikanth Offers Prayers At Annamalaiyar Temple Amid Lal Salaam Shoot

Rajinikanth, who is busy filming Lal Salaam in Tiruvannamalai, took a break from his busy schedule to visit Annamalaiyar temple. Several pictures of the superstar are going viral on the internet. In the photos, he can be seen offering prayers at the temple. The megastar will be seen in a cameo appearance in daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film.

Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Jailer.

Rajinikanth offers prayer at Annamalaiyar temple

In the viral images, the superstar can be seen bowing down in front of god. In another photo, he can be seen surrounded by his bodyguards as he makes his way out of the temple. Check out the photos below:

Rajinikanth to play Moideen Bhai in Lal Salaam

In May, Aishwarya unveiled the first look of Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai on social media. In the image, he can be seen donning a traditional ensemble with a red taqiyah (Islamic cap). Sharing the post, the official page of Lyca Productions wrote, "Everyone's favourite BHAI is back in Mumbai. Make way for Thalaivar."

What's next for Rajinikanth?

Recently, Rajinikanth announced the film wrap of his upcoming film Jailer in June. Helmed by Nelson, the movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, and Vasanth Rabi in important roles. Bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, it is the 169th film of the superstar which will release on August 10. The movie will mark the cameo appearance of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar will also be seen in the film.

The superstar also has T. J. Gnanavel's untitled film, which marks his 170th film. The movie will release next year, but the makers are yet to announce a date.