Aishwaryaa On Father Rajinikanth And Husband Dhanush's Award Wins; 'this Is History'

The 67th National Film awards marked a huge day for superstar Rajinikanth and his son-in-law Dhanush as they won big in pivotal categories. While Dhanush bagged his third National Award for Best Actor for Tamil movie Asuran, Rajinikanth received the iconic Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The duo was showered with love and adulation by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, who called their win historic.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwaryaa, who is a director and playback singer, uploaded photos of the duo after their big win, calling them 'mine'. She also used hashtags like #prouddaughter and #proudwife to express her excitement. Meanwhile, Dhanush also uploaded a photo with the Thalaiva, further thanking his fans, and the media for their support.

Aishwaryaa lauds Rajinikanth, Dhanush for their National Award win

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, October 25, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush uploaded two pictures from their celebrations, wherein the awardees can be seen all smiles for the camera. In the second photo, Aishwaryaa is seated in the middle of her father and husband, who look dapper in all-white outfits. For the caption, she wrote," hey are mine … and this is history" along with heart emoticons.

Actors like Manjima Mohan and Sridevi Vijaykumar dropped congratulatory emoticons on her post, while fans bombarded the comments section with love-filled notes. One wrote," Indeed, its HISTORY... so proud moment for you, your family and we fans too", while another mentioned, "This is so much Lovely."

After the felicitation ceremony, Dhanush also uploaded a gratitude post for being able to share the same stage as his father-in-law. The 38-year-old actor wrote, "To win a national award for best actor on the same stage where my Thalaivar was winning the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award was just indescribable. Thank you to the National award jury for bestowing me with this honour. Also Thank you to the press and media for your constant support."

Apart from the duo, actor Kangana Ranaut received the Best Actress award for her films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Manoj Bajpayee also bagged the Best Actor award for Bhonsle. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2019 film Chhichhore won an award under the Best Hindi film category, while the film's director Nitesh Tiwari was also honoured at the event.

