Dhanush Gushes About Sharing The Stage With Rajinikanth While Receiving National Award

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush expressed happiness at winning his third National Award on Monday, October 25. However, the feeling was doubled when his father-in-law, also one of the biggest actors of the film industry, Rajinikanth, was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on the same stage.

Taking to social media, the actor not only gushed about his award, but also expressed happiness at the honour of sharing the same stage as his 'Thailavar' while receiving it.

Dhanush on sharing the stage with his 'Thalaivar'

Taking to his Instagram, the 38-year-old actor shared a picture of the duo holding their awards and smiling at the camera. The actor could not contain his happiness on winning his third National award, which was doubled by the fact that his father-in-law received a prestigious award on the same stage in Delhi on October 25. He also dedicated the award to his fans and thanked them for their support.

He wrote, ''To win a national award for best actor on the same stage where my Thalaivar was winning the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award was just indescribable. Thank you to the National award jury for bestowing me with this honour. Also Thank you to the press and media for your constant support.''

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush bagged the National Award for Best Actor for Tamil movie Asuran at the 67th National Film Awards in Delhi. On the other hand, legendary actor Rajinikanth received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Netizens and celebrities alike also shared Dhanush's enthusiasm as actor Tovino Thomas too congratulated him.

One user commented, ''Two legends in a single frame!!'', while another wrote, ''Thalaiva, congrats Proud to be an #Dhanush fan😌💙''.

More on Dhanush winning National award

Dhanush's wife and daughter of Rajinikanth, Aishwarya R. Dhanush also took to social media to gush about her husband and father, as she shared their picture and wrote, ''They are mine … and this is history 💜💜#prouddaughter❤️ #proudwife''.

The actor dedicated the award to his fans as he uploaded the photo of his award by writing, ''To my fans''. The actor previously won a National award in the Best Actor category for Aadukalam in 2011 and Best Feature Film in Tamil for Visaaranai in 2015.

