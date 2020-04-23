Ajay Devgn And Bhushan Kumar To Reunite For 'Raid' Sequel After 'Tanhaji'

Ajay Devgn, after the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is reuniting with T-series head honcho Bhushan Kumar for the sequel of his 2018 hit movie Raid. The Sanjay Gupta directorial has Ajay Devgn playing the role of an Income Tax Officer. Raid also features Ileana D' Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The movie hit the screens in 2018 and earned big numbers at the box office. The Ajay Devgn starrer was also appreciated by the critics for its intriguing narrative and impressive performances by Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla.

In a recent media interview, Bhushan Kumar talked about Raid 2 and revealed that they are planning to turn the movie into a multi-film franchise with Ajay Devgn in the forefront. He also stated that the upcomer is currently in the scripting stage, and they would soon make an official announcement about the film. Meanwhile, a media report revealed that the franchise is developed in a sense to give the audience heroes who work closely with intelligence agencies to track white-collar crimes.

What's next for Ajay Devgn?

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has multiple films at different stages of production. Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, is expected to feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in a cameo appearance. Thereafter, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India, Amit Sharma's Maidaan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

