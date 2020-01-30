Ekta Kapoor And Bhushan Kumar To Join Hands For 'Ek Villain' Sequel

Renowned film producers Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar are reported to join hands for a film. According to reports, the duo has collaborated to produce a sequel to the hit film Ek Villain. Both the producers are known for their biggest movies in Bollywood. Now, they have come together for their upcoming film Ek Villain 2.

Mohit Suri confirmed Ek Villain's sequel

The sequel of Ek Villain was recently announced by the makers. The romantic tragedy and action thriller film starred Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The second instalment to the 2014 hit film will star Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Ek Villain 2 will be helmed by Mohit Suri, who also directed the original film. According to reports, the movie is scheduled to release on January 8, 2021. It will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners of Balaji Telefilms and T-Series.

Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar to mark their first film collaboration

The duo previously worked on music associations. Now, Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar will mark the beginning of their collaboration in the Hindi film industry. According to a report, Kapoor talked about her association with Kumar. She revealed her excitement to work with likeminded people with whom she shares a similar passion.

Additionally, the two producers always find ways to enhance experience and entertainment quotient for the audience. She also expounded that with their partnership, T-Series and Balaji Telefilms will mark a new beginning.

Bhushan Kumar's views about their association

On the other hand, Bhushan Kumar also shared his views about the same. He described how the duo has worked earlier for music in Ekta Kapoor’s movies. He expressed his happiness on partnering with Kapoor to produce 'meaningful cinema' and 'bring diverse content' to the audience. Moreover, Bhushan Kumar called their association powerful and hoped to give path-breaking stories to the audience.

