Ajay Devgn To Go Bald For His Upcoming Period Drama With Neeraj Pandey?

Ajay Devgn, who last graced the silver screen with historic-drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is all set to sport a new look in his upcoming film. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn will go bald for the film, which is reported to be based on Chanakya, the royal advisor of Maurya Kingdom. Interestingly, the upcomer is also titled Chanakya.

Meanwhile, it was director Neeraj Pandey, who broke the news of Ajay Devgn's look in Chanakya, during his recent media interview. He also revealed that the Chanakya team was supposed to kick-start the pre-production work on the upcomer in April. However, due to the lockdown, the makers of Chanakya were forced to push the pre-production work.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's movies based on freedom fighters; see full list

Chanakya featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead is reported to be a two-part film. Reports suggest that the makers will be shooting both the parts one after the other. Chanakya will also mark the first collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey, who last helmed MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The upcomer is expected to go on floors in October this year.

Also Read | After Tanhaji Success, Ajay Devgn's Rs 7 Cr 'Maidaan' Stadium Set Faces Anxious Covid Wait

Also Read | SS Rajamouli Opens Up About Casting Ajay Devgn In His Upcoming Film 'RRR'; Read

What's next for Ajay Devgn?

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, narrates a real-life story. The upcomer is slated to hit the marquee on August 14, 2020. Besides the upcomer, Ajay Devgn also has Amit Sharma's Maidaan and SS Rajamouli's RRR in the pipeline. Interestingly, RRR will mark Ajay's Telugu debut. Recently, Ajay Devgn has been signed to essay the lead role in the Hindi remake of Kollywood film Kaithi. The upcomer that is in pre-production is rumoured to be directed by Ajay's cousin Dharmendra Sharma.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's cousin Dharmendra Sharma to helm Hindi remake of 'Kaithi'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.