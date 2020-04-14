SS Rajamouli Opens Up About Casting Ajay Devgn In His Upcoming Film 'RRR'; Read

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most anticipated films which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. The makers of the film recently released a motion poster and teaser and also introduced Ram Charan’s character. SS Rajamouli’s RRR cast also includes Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The Bollywood superstars are expected to play pivotal roles in the film. SS Rajamouli recently opened up about RRR cast and Ajay Devgn’s role in the film in a media interaction.

In a conversation with an entertainment portal recently, SS Rajamouli opened up about how Ajay Devgn was the best choice for the film. The 'Bahubali' director said that he needed an actor who the whole country believed in what he says or does.

He said that the people of India believe in the Singham actor, who fulfils the criteria required for the role in RRR. The director said that 9 out of 10 people would go for Ajay Devgn as he is someone who fills the requirement of the role of a person who the audience believes in. SS Rajamouli further added that the team of RRR was extremely happy and grateful when Ajay Devgn accepted the role and played it with perfection.

Ram Charan's character in RRR

The current Coronavirus situation has halted the shooting of RRR. The film is expected to hit the silver screen on January 8 next year. According to various media reports the film’s release date is likely to be postponed to summer 2021. The director, SS Rajamouli has also revealed that he is reworking on the dates and schedules of the actors.

